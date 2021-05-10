Barclays Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $173.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.