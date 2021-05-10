Barclays Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $190.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.11. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,776. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

