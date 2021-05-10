Barclays Raises TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $49.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 107,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,635 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 174,755 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

