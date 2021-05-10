Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPOKY. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. 22,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,178. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.