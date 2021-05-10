Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

