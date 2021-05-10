Barrick Gold Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$29.02 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

