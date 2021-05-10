Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 604,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,993,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 826,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,239 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,988,901 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,233 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,364,960 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $94,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.