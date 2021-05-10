Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2021 earnings at $16.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.51 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

