Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

TVTY stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

