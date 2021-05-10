Barrington Research Weighs in on Hillenbrand, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

HI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

