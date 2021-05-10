Beacon (BECN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,847.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $5,847.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004754 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00028659 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001596 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003689 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,737,050 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

