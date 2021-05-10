Beacon Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now expects that the mining company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

