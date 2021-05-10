Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,518.18 or 0.02619945 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $109.31 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.00319046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

