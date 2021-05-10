Belden Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Belden stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

