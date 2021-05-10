Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.41 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $45.43 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.83 or 0.08906457 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 101,861,203 coins and its circulating supply is 32,204,556 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.