Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. NVR comprises about 1.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,211.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,820.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,420.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

