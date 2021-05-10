Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys Shares of 9,980 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.