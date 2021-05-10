Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $589.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $366.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.10 and a 200 day moving average of $545.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

