Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 7.6%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

