Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of Glanbia stock remained flat at $$14.98 during trading on Monday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.