Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Buys 6,000 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $147,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 445,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $25.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 625,103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

