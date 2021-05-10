Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $115,383.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00011094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $429.86 or 0.00766184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 135.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00241708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.66 or 0.01220354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.94 or 0.00736039 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.