Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYND. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $106.91 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock worth $2,020,847. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

