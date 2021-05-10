Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $106.91 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

