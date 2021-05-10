BHPCoin (BHP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.17 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.91 million and $3.17 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00839638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01180689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00714955 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

