BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00247333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.01178688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00753090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.06 or 0.99649350 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

