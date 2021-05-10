Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $55,152.24 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $55,152.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 183,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $712.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.