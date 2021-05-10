BiFi Price Reaches $0.0715 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $975,507.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00063339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00320006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

