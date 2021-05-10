Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $282,625.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $697.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGFV. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 57,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.