Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Boyd O. Clark Sells 18,300 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,706,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

