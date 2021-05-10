Big Data Protocol Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

