Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. Big Lots accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. 3,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,555. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

