Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

BHVN traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $69.34. 772,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

