BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $2.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $18.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,145,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,240. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.18 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.