BioPassport Token Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00064109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.43 or 0.08855443 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

