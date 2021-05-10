Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Up 9.3%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 4,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on BVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.43 million.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bioventus stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 391,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Bioventus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

