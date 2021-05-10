bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $7.00 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

