BitCoal (COAL) Trading 67.5% Higher Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $56,791.57 and $1,271.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00807963 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004039 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.