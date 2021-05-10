Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,285.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000054 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

