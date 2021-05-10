Bitcoin Classic Price Up 54.6% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $94,394.36 and approximately $166.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

