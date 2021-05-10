Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Reaches $215,304.45

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 102.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $215,304.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00513266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00206557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00231010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.