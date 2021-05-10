Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $349.49 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $349.49 or 0.00623939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and $3.44 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,013.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.54 or 0.02400387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003417 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,729,302 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

