BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.59 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $26.59 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00007873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 126.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

