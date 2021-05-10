BitWhite (BTW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50,880.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. BitWhite has a market cap of $293,589.01 and $50,880.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

