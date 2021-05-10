Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.80. 3,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

