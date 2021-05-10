Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 178,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

