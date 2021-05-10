BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.01

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 77305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.