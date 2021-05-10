BLAST Achieves Market Cap of $42,387.37 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $42,387.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007780 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000114 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.