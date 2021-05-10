Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00009219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $466,330.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

