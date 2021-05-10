BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $20.73 million and $595,290.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

